David F. Dalpe – North Carolina

David F. Dalpe, age 63, of Leland, North Carolina, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 6, 2017, with family by his side. He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to the late Omer and Hortense Dalpe. David also lived in North Smithfield, R.I., and Uxbridge, Mass., before his retirement in Leland, N.C.

David is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 42 years, Susan M. (Blais) Dalpe, of Leland, N.C. David loved, and was extremely proud of his three daughters, Elissa L. (Dalpe) Mowery and her husband, Jeff, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; Ashley M. (Dalpe) Provost and her husband, Stephen, of Leland, N.C.; and the late Jillian Dalpe, whom he looked forward to reuniting with again in heaven, having predeceased him in 2012. David was especially loving to his grandchildren, Walker Lukasiewicz, Lilly Mowery, Price, Sophie, Penn, and Kensington Provost.

He is also survived by his twin brother, Donald O. Dalpe, and partner, Pauline Erdman, of Blackstone, Mass.; two sisters, Christine (Dalpe) Barrera and her husband, Roberto, of North Smithfield and Janice Bradley of North Smithfield; as well as his many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

David was an admired and respected co-founder of Victory Heating and Air Conditioning for 25+ years. He was deeply passionate about his work family and took tremendous pride in their team success. In his spare time, he was the happiest when tinkering in his expansive backyard garden, golfing with friends, traveling anywhere his RV could take him, and lending his time to anyone in need.

David was of strong Christian faith, dedicated his family to God, and was a longtime member of Ocean State Baptist Church in Smithfield, R.I. Those who had been blessed to know David, knew him as a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Friends of David and Susan are invited to fulfill David’s wish of hosting a Southern style BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, from noon-4 p.m., at the Community Commons in Brunswick Forest, Leland, N.C.

Family and friends are also welcomed to meet on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the Ocean State Baptist Church, 600 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, R.I., to celebrate David’s life and share memories of him. A remembrance service will begin at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s name to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or to Ocean State Baptist Church Missions, in order to spread the Word of the Lord in David’s name.