Harold “Hal” Stallwood Jr. – Cumberland

Harold “Hal” Stallwood Jr., 71, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Friday, November 10, 2017, at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lois Durkin.

Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Harold and Margaret G. (Giblin) Stallwood, he had lived in Lincoln before moving to Cumberland 22 years ago.

Hal was the assistant to former Cumberland Mayor, now Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee for 12 years. He previously was the president of the former Stallwood Insurance Agency in Lincoln.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of Saylesville Post #33, American Legion, Lincoln.

Hal was very proud member of the 1963 Tolman High School’s State Championship Team in Basketball.

He was very diligent in going to all of his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He was a former member of Pawtucket Country Club.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Kerri Rossi and her husband, Brian, of Cumberland, and Harold Stallwood III of Nashville, TN; his stepdaughter, Laurie Campfield and her husband, Michael, of North Kingstown; his stepdaughter-in-law, Jennifer Durkin of Cumberland; his sisters and his brother, Carol Miles of Cumberland, Margaret Stallwood of Clearwater, Fla., Kathryn Kitchen of Peacedale, Deborah Stallwood of Snug Harbor, and former Lincoln Town Administrator Burton Stallwood of Lincoln; his beloved grandchildren; Jill, Jay, Brittany, Gabrielle, Kyle, Erin, Madison, Trevor, Brooke, Beckett and Laine; and several nieces and nephews. He was the stepfather of the late Peter Durkin.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 16, at 10 a.m., in St. Jude’s Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. His burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hal’s memory to Nathan’s Angels Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 7584, Cumberland, RI 02864 (NathansAngels.com.) or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated.

For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.