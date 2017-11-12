Kenneth A. Pascale – Cumberland

Kenneth A. Pascale, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday at home. He was the husband of Susan (Tessier) Pascale, they were married for the past 45 years.

Born in Providence, he was the son of Jane (Pizzarelli) Pascale of Cumberland and the late Andrew J. Pascale. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.

He was a US Army veteran, who served as an executive officer in Camp Long, Korea.

He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1965 and from Providence College in 1969 where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

He was a member of the Cumberland Business Association, serving as an officer of the organization. He was a former chairman of the Cumberland Planning Board for eight years. He was also a member of the Scenic Roadways Commission.

Mr. Pascale was a proud sponsor of the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys and Girls Club. He was also a strong supporter of local sports teams in Cumberland.

He was co-owner of Pascale Landscape Construction, Inc. of Cumberland for almost 40 years.

Beside his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters Elysia Gaynor of Cumberland and Aubrie Rojee and her husband, Jason, of Hopedale, Mass. One brother, Gary T. Pascale, of Thompson, Conn.; four grandchildren and three nephews. He was the brother of the late Andrew R. Pascale.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Patient Assistance Fund at Lifespan Cancer Institute, 593 Eddy Street Providence, RI 02903 or St. John Vianney Century Fund, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.

Directions/guestbook jjduffyfuneralhome.com .