Lillian M. Hadfield – Cumberland

Lillian M. (Rylands) Hadfield, 100, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Kent Regency, Warwick, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John J. Hadfield.

Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Eliza Jane (Kelly) Rylands, she had lived in Cumberland for most of her life.

Mrs. Hadfield was the owner of Lill’s Beauty Salon in Cumberland for many years before retiring.

She was the oldest member of Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland. She was also a member of the Arnold Mills Community-Ites, the North Attleboro YMCA, and the Order of the Eastern Star, North Attleboro, Mass.

She was a former Girl Scout leader and an active volunteer in church and community activities.

She loved camping with her family, vegetable and flower gardening, and was an accomplished seamstress and needleworker. Her sewn, crocheted and knitted items have been treasured by generations of family members and friends.

Most of all, she loved to dance with John, her husband of 60 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan H. Doue of Rockport, Mass., and Lynn H. Stockberger of Warwick; one son, Robert S. Hadfield of Woodstock, Ga.; three grandchildren; and one great grandson.

Her funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., in Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. Her burial will be in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited and may greet the family at the church Saturday 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Hadfield’s memory to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post Street #600, San Francisco, CA 94108 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.