Charlotte E. Blaine – Scituate

Charlotte E. (Eldredge) Blaine, 86, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Blaine. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Lucius and Harriet (House) Eldredge.

Mrs. Blaine was a K-3 substitute school teacher for the Scituate and Foster/Glocester Schools for several years. She lived in North Scituate for over 75 years before moving to Greenville in 2011. She summered at Green Hill in South County for 60 years and was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth home for 20 years. She was a member of the Scituate Art Festival Committee and the North Scituate Village Overlay District Committee.

Mrs. Blaine was the loving mother of Richard A. Blaine Jr. (Kathleen) of North Scituate, Susan Blaine Gilbert (Bruce) of San Pedro, Calif., and Robin Backus (Glenn) of Mamaroneck, N.Y. She was the devoted grandmother of Lauren Howe, Samuel Howe, Anna B. Gilbert, Ryan Blaine and Caitlin Blaine; sister of Harriet Brisson and the late Lucius Eldredge, III.

Her funeral will be held Friday, November 17, 2017, at 8:45 a.m., from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike (Rt.44) Greenville, with a service in Trinity Episcopal Church, 251 Danielson Pike, N. Scituate at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trinity Episcopal Church Food Pantry would be appreciated.

For information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .