Raymond E. Turcotte – North Smithfield

Raymond E. Turcotte, 77, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.

He was a resident of Mendon Road, North Smithfield and formerly of Woonsocket and Glendale. He was the husband of Sheila (Chisholm) Turcotte; they were married for 56 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Louis and Alice (Bartholomy) Turcotte.

Raymond worked as a designer for Kidde Fenwal of Ashland, Mass., retiring after 38 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961. He was a graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy and received an associate degree from New England Technical Institute. A family man, Ray loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, and loved to travel. A lifelong communicant of St. Ann’s Church in Woonsocket until its closure, Ray also enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams and doing woodworking and carpentry.

Besides his wife Sheila, he is survived by his sons, Ronald and his wife, Suzanne Turcotte, of Woonsocket, Alan and his wife, Laura Turcotte, of Pascoag, Raymond and his wife, Liza, of North Smithfield; a daughter, Donna, and her husband, Mark Caccia, of Cranston; six grandchildren, SRA Jonathan USAF, Kaitlyn, Jake, Jarrod, Kayla and Paige Turcotte; two great-grandchildren, Jason and Julien Lennox. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger Turcotte; a sister, Juliette Turcotte, and a grandson, SPC Matthew Turcotte, U.S. Army.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 17, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Drive, Nasonville. Calling hours will be held Friday prior to the service, from 9 - 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to; St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville, RI, 02830. Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .