Clifford Ralph Villeneuve Jr. – Cumberland

Clifford Ralph Villeneuve, Jr., 75, of Magnolia Lane, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Tager) Villeneuve married for 53 years and blessed with a celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Clifford and Gloria (Diamantopoolos) Villeneuve, he had lived in Cumberland for the past 42 years.

Mr. Villeneuve was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Clifford was a third generation Locksmith and was employed by Quonset Pointe Base, Davisville Port for the Navy Seabees Naval construction battalion, after the military base closings he then worked for the VA Medical Center, Providence where he retired in 1994. He later joined his son's business, C&R Locksmiths.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Villeneuve, of Clermont, Florida; a daughter, Gail (Villeneuve) Dubois, of Cumberland; one brother, Ronald Villeneuve of Orlando, Fla.; two "cherished" grandchildren, Ashley Dubois of East Greenwich and Allison Dubois of Cumberland and many loving nieces and nephews.

Clifford will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and uncle.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial was held Oct. 28, 2017, in Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial followed with military honors, in St. Basil the Great Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Clifford R. Villeneuve Jr. to Nathan's Angels Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 7584, Cumberland, RI 02864 is appreciated, www.nathansangels.com.

For a complete obituary and guest book, visit www.BellowsFuneralChapel.com .