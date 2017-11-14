Dorothy E. Landry – Lincoln

Dorothy E. (Bonner) Landry, 85, of Main Street, Albion, died Sunday, November 12, 2017, at home. She was the wife of the late Victor “Skippy” Landry.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Everett and Edith (Mellor) Bonner, she had lived in Cumberland before moving to Albion 43 years ago.

Mrs. Landry worked as the executive secretary to the president of Grace Holmes, Inc., and as a lab technician at Tannery Brothers, before retiring in 1994.

She enjoyed playing bingo and loved to do crafts, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the former St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ashton.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl Hallene, and her husband, James, of Goffstown, New Hampshire; two sisters, Bertha Varone and Virginia Lawton, both of Cumberland; two grandchildren, Kerri Hallene of Avon Park, Ohio, and Kristopher Hallene of Riverside; and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late William Bonner, Edith Tercyak and Everett Bonner, Jr.

Her funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow Street, Providence, R.I. 02903, would be appreciated.

For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.