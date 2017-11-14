Ernest J. Teixeira – Cumberland

Ernest J. Teixeira, 93 passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence.

Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Antonio and Sabina (Vaz) Teixeira. He was a lifelong Cumberland resident.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland, where he was formerly a member of the Holy Name Society.

He was a member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana, Cumberland, the Uniao Portuguesa Beneficente, No. 12, Pawtucket. He was also a member of the St. Thomas Council, Knights of Columbus, Cumberland and the New England Soccer Hall of Fame where he served on the Board of Directors.

He coached teams for the Lusitana Club, Cumberland and teams in Central Falls for under privileged children.

Mr. Teixeira was a WWII, US Army Air Corps veteran attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was involved in 32 successful missions during the war.

He was a foreman for many years employed by Brunelli Construction Company of Connecticut.

He is survived by his three nieces; Virginia Edes Krone of San Clemente, Calif., Janice Albuquerque of Cumberland and Karen Edes of Anchorage, Alaska, and several great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Zulmira Edes and Olympia Teixeira.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.. Donations in his memory may be made to Uniao Portuguesa Beneficente, No 12, Scholarship Fund, 134 Benefit Street, Pawtucket, RI 02861.

For directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com