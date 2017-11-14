Patricia A. Ross-Trost – Cumberland

Patricia A. (Caulfield) Ross-Trost, 88, of Cumberland and North Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, November 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late John W. Ross and the late G. Paul Trost. A native of Marion, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn (Norris) Caulfield, and had lived in Cumberland and North Attleboro, Mass., since 1963. Earlier, she had lived in Cincinnati, OH, Richardson, TX and Attleboro, Mass.

Mrs. Ross-Trost, a graduate of the College of Mount St. Joseph on-the-Ohio, edited and reported for newspapers in Kentucky and Ohio, and was a columnist and writer for the former North Attleboro News Leader. She was also a part-time agent at the Carlson Donovan Travel Agency in Woonsocket, a volunteer at Birthright of Attleboro, and a literacy tutor in Woonsocket.

Her survivors include son Brian D. Ross of North Attleboro, Mass.; son Michael Ross and his wife, Linda, of Sultan, WA; daughter, Mary Patricia Maxwell and her husband, Michael, of Bend, Ore.; and a brother, Robert Caulfield, and his wife, Sandie, of Reno, NV. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Samantha, Brendan and Ian Ross, all of North Attleboro, Mass.; three stepchildren, Glenn Trost of Los Angeles, CA, Edward Trost of East Freetown, Mass., and Kathie Pariseau of Attleboro, Mass.; and ten step-grandchildren.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 18, at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Her burial will be private in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln on Friday, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ross-Trost’s memory to one’s favorite charity would be appreciated.

