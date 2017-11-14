Annual holiday open house at the Woodcock Garrison House

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleborough Historical Society invites the public to its annual Holiday Open House at the historic Woodcock/Hatch/Maxcy House, commonly called the Woodcock Garrison, on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., with the final tour beginning at 2 p.m.

The 1669 structure, located at 362 North Washington St., is one of the oldest structures in the town. The Angle Tree Garden Club will have the house decorated for the holidays.

Father Christmas will be on the property for the day and will read to youngsters and the young at heart from 1 to 2 p.m. in the second floor sitting room.

A holiday fair will be held at the Little Red Schoolhouse next door to the Garrison house.

A donation of $2 is appreciated.