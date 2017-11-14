A bazaar time of year

Craft fair hoppers make the rounds, finding deals

As the weekend of holiday bazaars appoaches, “bazaar hoppers” sit at their kitchen tables, creating a list of their target shopping locations. From there, they devise a plan based on bazaar hours, the size of the events, the products offered, and the best prices, all to create the ultimate bazaar weekend. For many people, bazaar hopping has become a yearly tradition leading into the holiday season.

Many bazaar hoppers strategize to get the most of their time, said Claudette Lussier, parish secretary at St. James Church in Manville.

“We have a lot of people come with their list of where the next bazaar is that day and they have to hurry up and get there because they close at 2 p.m.,” she said. “They must go through the newspaper and list them all and then just go from one to the other.”

Bazaars, or fundraising sales of goods, are especially popular in Rhode Island.

Many people start their bazaar hopping early in the morning, said Lussier.

“They might even do it for the whole weekend,” she said. “Two days in a row.”

Most bazaar hoppers seem to be 50 years old and up, said Nancy Abato, coordinator of the Arnold Mills Community House Holiday Gift Shop. Younger people appreciate more modern items not typically found at the bazaars, said Abato.

“We have what we call a Meme’s Attic,” she said. “ ‘Meme’ is the French word for ‘grandmother.’ It has crocheted doilies and that sort of thing. We have repurposed items like that there that you would find in an attic.”

Though younger people may not be frequenting the bazaars as often, they make many of the items that can be found at bazaars, Lussier said. For example, at the holiday bazaar coming up at St. James this Saturday, Nov. 18, religious education students and their families have created many of the crafts and other products for the bazaar to help raise money for the church, she said.

Bazaar hoppers often have favorite vendors from past years that they want to see, said Cindy Otis, secretary for the main office at Cumberland High School and one of the event coordinators for the CHS Holiday Extravaganza that is also scheduled for this Saturday.

“When they’re bazaar hopping, they have specific direct sales people they want to see and then they want to see the uniqueness of different things,” she said.

Many bazaar hoppers are on the hunt for Christmas gifts, Otis said. Many bazaars have raffles with monetary prizes, and others auction off holiday items, she said.

“The raffles are big,” she said. “It’s fun to go to the different places, put your name in, and see if you can win something. The money usually goes to good causes so you don’t mind doing it.”

Many bazaars at churches raise money for the church or an organization that they help sponsor. The Holiday Extravaganza at CHS raises money for the school’s unified arts program, but some of the vendor booths are also run by CHS organizations and sports teams that can keep all of the funds that they make, said Otis.

Holding bazaars just before Thanksgiving is the best time, said Marie Caetano, a trustee at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Cumberland, and an assistant for that church’s bazaar, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday. Events offer plenty of food that people can take home and freeze, she said, as well as other items to get a headstart on gifts.

“Christmas is around the corner,” she said.

Weekend of Nov. 17-19

CHS Holiday Extravaganza at Cumberland High School, 2600 Mendon Road, Cumberland, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria. Vendors, artwork and ceramics for sale by CHS Art Department, coffee, hot chocolate and food for sale, as well as bake sale, performances by CHS Clef and Dance Team. All proceeds benefit Unified Arts Department/Dance Team. Call Cindy Otis at 401-658-2600 ext. 222 or email cynthia.otis@cumberlandschools.org for more information or to sign up as a vendor.

Holiday Fair at B.F. Norton Elementary School, 364 Broad St., Cumberland, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors, food, children’s crafts, 50/50 raffle and penny social, and a “family fun pack” door prize, which includes tickets to 5 Wits, Providence Bruins, Battlegroundz and Roger Williams Zoo.

Polish Kitchen and Craft fair: Church of the Holy Cross, 320 High St., Central Falls, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The kitchen will open for dine-in or take-out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, all food items are ala carte.

35th Annual Holiday Fair at Our Lady of the Valley Regional School, 75 Mendon St., Uxbridge, Mass., and adjoining St. Mary’s Church Parish Center, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food, clothing, beer tent, handmade crafts, Christmas wreaths, children’s toys, games, visit with Santa. See more at https://www.facebook.com/OurLadyoftheValley/ .

Christmas Bazaar at Georgiaville Baptist Church, 100 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Craft and Christmas items, baked goods and food table, jewelry, white elephant room, penny social, raffle, lunch and snacks available.

Christmas on the Hill Holiday Bazaar at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Silent auction, handmade items, baked goods and frozen pies, gift baskets, ornaments and wood crafts, jewelry, white elephant and more, New England style snack bar, and breakfast and lunch served. Call 401-724-7954 or email info@wesley-umc.org .

Holiday Bazaar & Giant Flea Market at St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mémère’s Attic with vintage items such as trunks, luggage, crochet doilies, linens, jewelry and lace hankies, raffles with prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250, kids’ penny social, gift baskets, wreaths, handmade ornaments, jewelry, cakes, pies, fudge, fresh popped popcorn, kitchen serving muffins, hot dogs, hamburgers, homemade meat pie and more. Call 401-766-1558.

Holiday Fair and Open House at North Attleborough Historical Society, 362 North Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New and estate jewelry, holiday decorations, books, home baked pies and pastries, raffles, visit by Father Christmas. Visit the Woodcock Garrison House, decorated by Angle Tree Garden Club. Contact Sandi Burns at 508-695-7160 or email nahistorical@yahoo.com .

Annual Holiday Bazaar at St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, on Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafts, jewelry, books, white elephant, children’s table, vendors, silent auctions, door prizes, baked goods, candy, soup, bread, dynamite sandwiches and refreshments. Proceeds benefit the mission of St. James Episcopal Church. Donations of soap and new socks accepted and allow for additional door prize entries. Call 401-762-2222.

Giving Thanks Craft & Vendor Fair at The Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters and vendors, raffles, games and more. Bring a canned good or grocery gift card item for the local pantry. Organizers will also be collecting Toys for Tots.

Christmas Bazaar at St. Basil the Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln, Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Homemade Syrian food, pastry, and cheese, silent auction, penny social, candy, children’s corner, crafts, jewelry, raffles and more.

St. John Paul II Christmas Bazaar at St. Cecilia Church Hall, corner of Newport Avenue and Central Avenue, Pawtucket, Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kitchen open both days, crafts, tools, handmade items, kids corner, penny social, giant raffle and more.

33rd Annual Craft Fair, sponsored by South Attleboro Village Lions Club, in cafeteria at Attleboro High School, 100 Rathbun Willard Drive, Attleboro, Mass., on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve a table, contact Sabrina Boulay at saanalbo@yahoo.com or 774-282-0255, or Gail Case at gcase1@comcast.net .

Christmas Bazaar at St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon. Crafts including hand-crafted bottle lamps and soap, jewelry and more, raffles, bake table, and Santa’s workshop. Kitchen will be open with chowder and clamcakes, chili, hamburgers and more.

Christmas Bazaar at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bake table, white elephant table, penny social, handmade items, jewelry, toy table, raffles, doll clothing, religious table, kitchen serving sandwiches and drinks on Saturday, and BBQ chicken, rice and dobrada on Sunday, and doughboys and sweet rice and oil bread.

Christmas Bazaar at Friendly Nursing Home, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Flea market, baked goods, jewelry, crafts, raffles, snack bar and penny social.

Holiday Bazaar by Fruit Hill Day Services for the Elderly, at Peace Barn, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6p.m. Baskets will be raffled off. Call 401-353-5805 for more information.

Christmas Bazaar by Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Baked goods, handmade crafts, Christmas items, basket mania, spin the wheel money drawing, lunch and more.

Christmas Bazaar at Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville, Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon. Featuring an array of handmade items, graham cracker house kits, chocolates, baked goods, penny social, raffles and more. Bring the kids to see Santa on the Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon.

Bazaar on Broadway by Church of St. Mary, held at Paul Cuffee School, 30 Barton St., Providence, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday greenery, personalized ornaments, “upcycled” crafts, knitted fashions, jewelry, kiddie boutique, Christmas Café with coffee, pastry, soup, chili and authentic Korean dishes. Visit www.stmaryonbroadway.org or call 401-274-3434.

Weekend of Nov. 24-26

37th Annual Christmas Fair at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Park St., North Attleboro, Mass., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Festival of Trees” opens for preview Friday 6-8 p.m., with Christmas songs, followed by silent auction. Wreaths, arrangements, crafts, kids’ corner with games, prizes and face painting, themed raffle baskets and food including French meat pies, baked goods, candy and fudge, and lunch. Call 508-695-6161.

Holiday Bazaar by Friends of the North Attleboro Council on Aging, at the Senior Center, 204 Elm St., North Attleboro, Mass., on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coffee and donuts, baked goods, GottaQ Smokehouse BBQ food truck, Grandma’s Attic, raffles, new and gently used items for sale. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos 10-11 a.m.

Holiday Bazaar at Post 14, 695 Broad St, Cumberland, Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Raffles, penny social, bake sale, craft tables and more. A boiled dinner will be held Sunday, noon-2 p.m., $8.

Weekend of Dec. 1-3

Christmas Fair at Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel St., Lincoln, on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Handmade Christmas ornaments, holiday floral arranging and plants, silent auction gift baskets, kids corner, jewelry, baked goods, handmade items and more. 401-722-7934

22nd annual Snowflake Bazaar at Old County Road School, Smithfield, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Family-themed activities including raffles, crafts, bake sale, children’s game, Santa. Proceeds support educational and enrichment programs at the school. Visit OCRS Snowflake Bazaar on Facebook.

Christmast Bazaar hosted by St. Ann Church, at the Dillon Council Knights of Columbus Hall, 1675 Dougles Ave., North Providence, Saturday and Sunday. Baked goods and sweets, handcrafted items, decorations, silent auction, personalized ornaments, food and more.

Holiday Bazaar at St. Luke’s Church, 670 Weeden St., Pawtucket, on Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Christmas crafts, kid’s table, gift baskets, penny social, Grandma’s attic, bake table and snack bar. Call 401-723-9216.

Christmas Bazaar at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 116A Danielson Pike, (Route 6) Foster, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon. Handmade items, raffle, penny social, theme raffle baskets, white elephant table.

Christmas Bazaar and Polish Food Faire at St. Joseph Church, 391 High St., Central Falls, on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Polish food, flea market, children’s entertainment, games of chance, penny social, Polish pastry and more. Free admission.

Arnold Mills Community House Holiday Gift Shop, corner of Hillside and Abbott Run Valley roads, Cumberland, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop for locally made arts and crafts from area artisans, along with seasonal items, knits, jewelry, baked goods, original artwork and more. Visit www.amchri.org .

Holiday Bazaar at Forand Manor, 30 Washington St., Central Falls, on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 20 vendors (cash only), raffles, games, penny social table, pizza, dynamite and finger sandwiches, meat pie and desserts. Bingo follows from 5 to 7 p.m.

Christmas Bazaar at Scituate Senior Center, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road, North Scituate, Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homemade articles, bakery table, Uncle Ed’s Treasure Room, raffle and penny social. Light lunch available.

Annual Bazaar by South Foster Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, at South Foster Volunteer Fire Co., 7 Mt. Hygeia Road, Foster, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Penny social, white elephant table, bake sale, cookies by the bagful, Amish quilt raffle, children’s table, kitchen open for lunch featuring Johnnycakes and free coffee or punch. Call 401-647-5522.

A Touch of Christmas Bazaar at the Chepachet Grange, 28 Chopmist Hill Road, Glocester, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handmade items, crafts, jewelry, ornaments, baked goods, white elephant, raffles, vendors, food and more.

Joys of Christmas Bazaar at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Road, Smithfield, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baked goods, jam, jellies, relishes, various craft items, gift items, including handmade sweaters, plus sweets, decorative touches for the holidays and breakfast and lunch items. Free coffee, tea and hot cocoa. Call 401-232-7575 , or visit www.orelc.org .

Audubon Holiday Craft Fair at the Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife-related wares. Jewelry, children’s items, ornaments, stationery and more. The Audubon Nature Shop will also be featuring a variety of bird feeders, seed and field guides.

Holiday Bazaar at St.James Episcopal Church, 474 Fruit Hill Av., North Providence, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Two floors, 30 vendors, huge penny social table, cafe. Santa will visit from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Weekend of Dec. 8-10

Christmas Bazaar at Cortland Place, 20 Austin Ave., Greenville, on Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Arts and crafts, jewelry, art work, knitted items, homemade items, white elephant sale, themed raffle baskets, straw raffle. Vendor spaces available, $25. Call Donna Faria at 401-949-3880 ext. 116.

Holiday Craft Fair at Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Lincoln Senior Center. Call 401-753-7000 or email ldurkin@lincolnri.org or mlaramee@lincolnri.org for more information.

19th Annual Craft/Vendor Fair at Lonsdale Elementary School, 270 River Road, Lincoln, on Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafters and vendors can register by emailing howes@goshlaw.com .

Vendor Craft Fair at Bellingham High School, 60 Blackstone St., Bellingham, Mass., on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds support Operation Graduation 2018. Interested vendors can email bhsvendorfair@aol.com for table availability.

Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market at German American Cultural Society, 78 Carter Ave., Pawtucket, on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Traditional Christkindlmarkt features time honored gifts, crafts, ornaments, Steiff stuffed animals, clothing and German holiday food and drink. Relax in the Bäckerei und Konditorei for hot drinks and pastry and watch the trains on an Alpine themed model railroad. Email Scott at s_parmenter@icloud.com or call 401-726-9873.