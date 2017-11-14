Donate instruments and help bring music into the lives of children

PROVIDENCE – The Instruments for Children Program of the Rhode Island Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society is seeking donors of used or new musical instruments for children who express an interest in their school music programs and would not be able to participate without help.

The group is currently seeking instruments such as flutes, trumpets, saxophones, trombones, clarinets, string instruments (violins, cellos, bass guitars), electronic keyboards, beginner drums, etc.

The organization fully restores the donated instruments before they reach the schools. These instruments will be provided to children for whom this activity would otherwise be a financial hardship.

According to organizers, the 11-year-old program has provided more than 300 musical instruments to students in Rhode Island schools and has witnessed some promising young musicians develop during this time.

To donate or for additional information, contact Tom Colantonio, program coordinator, at 401-793-1281 or Tcolantonio@cox.net; or Cleveland Kurtz, president, at 401-461-0012 or clevekurtz@gmail.com. Visit www.bluespreservationsociety.org for more on The Rhode Island Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society.

The RIRBPS is a nonprofit organization with the mission “to preserve and promote the rhythm and blues traditional music art form through events, activities, and public education programs.” All donations are tax deductible.