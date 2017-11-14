Mr. and Mrs. Levesque celebrate 60 years

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Raymond and Florence Levesque celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party given by their children on Nov. 12 at River Falls in Woonsocket.

Mr. and Mrs. Levesque were married on Nov. 9, 1957, at St. Teresa Church in Pawtucket. The Rev. Hunt officiated the ceremony. Mrs. Levesque is the former Florence Pellegrini.

The couple are the parents of Carol Fineout and her husband, Kevin, of Cumberland; Robert Levesque and his wife, Karen, of Cranston; Joanne O’Brien of Southboro, Mass.; Patricia Blakemore and her husband, Ken, of North Smithfield; and Linda Perry and her husband, Steve, of Burrillville. They are the grandparents of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Mrs. Levesque was a secretary at Blackstone Valley Electric Co., and a receptionist for the Lincoln School Department until her retirement. She enjoys sewing, bowling, traveling and spending time with family.

Mr. Levesque served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Blackstone Valley Electric Co. for 42 year. He enjoys tennis, bowling, swimming, golf, traveling and spending time with family.