R.I. Philharmonic performs at The Vets

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes guest conductor Bramwell Tovey back to the podium for a program including Elgar’s “Enigma Variations,” Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No.1” featuring pianist Inon Barnatan, and Berlioz’ “Le Corsaire Overture.”

The concert is Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m., at The Vets, 1 Ave. of the Arts. The open rehearsal is Friday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$150 and can be purchased online at tickets.riphil.org or from the R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra Box Office in East Providence; and by calling 401-248-7000. On day of concerts, tickets are available at The Vets Box Office.