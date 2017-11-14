Pawtucket police seek robbery suspect

PAWTUCKET – On Nov. 14, at around 12:15 p.m., the Pawtucket Credit Union at 540 Broadway was robbed. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money and mentioned a gun, but never showed one. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a heavy-set build and between six feet, three inches and six feet, four inches tall. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood over his head, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Doran at 401-727-9100, ext 742.