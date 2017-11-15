Police ask for help finding missing Woonsocket man

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating resident Stewart Sutton. A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing man.

Sutton suffers from Alzheimer's disease, according to police. He was last seen on Clinton Street in Woonsocket shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 84-year-old stands about five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, light blue pants and a Boston Red Sox hat. He wears glasses and has a white beard.

Anyone who sees Sutton is asked to call the Woonsocket Police Department at 401-766-1212.