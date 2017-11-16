Same exit, new number

Exit 11 becomes Exit 22, as RIDOT renumbers Route 295 ramps

CUMBERLAND – Workers from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start the renumbering of Route 295 exits by changing the signs at Exit 11, the Diamond Hill Road interchange, on Monday, Nov. 27.

The following are the local exit number changes:

• Exit 11 will become Exit 22.

• Exit 10 (Mendon Road) will become Exit 20.

• Exits 9A and 9B (Route 146) will become Exits 18A and 18B.

• Exits 8A and 8B (North Providence and North Smithfield, respectively) will become Exits 15A and 15 B.

• Exits 7A and 7B (North Providence and Smithfield, respectively) will become 12A and 12B.

• A new exit being built on Greenville Avenue in Johnston will be Exit 10.

To assist Rhode Island residents squeamish about change, RIDOT will be installing new signs with the old exit numbers alongside the new numbers for an unspecified period of time.

Spokesman Charles St. Martin, responding to a Breeze request for details on the project this week, said RIDOT is being sensitive to residents’ reluctance to see change.

“RIDOT will keep the old numbers up for a period of time to help travelers adjust,” he said.

All signs leading up to the exit and at all the off-ramps will be updated. Temporary signs with the old exit number will be left up for an extended period of time so drivers can become accustomed to the change.

RIDOT on Tuesday announced the schedule for installation of new signage as part of a federally mandated highway re-numbering program for its interstate and other limited-access highways. The entire I-295 corridor will be done first, starting the week of Nov. 27, and work will take about two weeks.

Over the course of two weeks, RIDOT will update all the signage along Route 295. The department will complete signage updates at an entire interchange before moving to the next one, according to St. Martin.

The project will proceed from north to south, from Cumberland to Warwick. The new exit numbers will be keyed to mile markers, a system used throughout the country for many years. Rhode Island and some of its neighboring New England states are among the last in the country to change to this method of numbering, according to RIDOT.

The Exit 3/Route 37 interchange is located at mile marker 3, for instance, and will not need to be changed.

The first week of the project, old exits 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be changed. The following week, old exits 1, 2 and 4 will be changed.

Minor traffic delays are possible during sign installation. Work will take place during daytime and overnight hours. All schedules are dependent on weather and subject to change.

A mile-marker exit number system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their desired off-ramp. It also allows for easier expansion for future interchanges since the entire highway would not have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number.

RIDOT reached out to communities, businesses and organizations along the I-295 corridor to notify them of the changes. Officials also contacted electronic mapping and GPS companies to inform them of the new numbers.

Motorists can explore an interactive map showing the new and old exit numbers for I-295 at www.ridot.net/ExitNumbers.

RIDOT is developing schedules for the continued re-numbering of Rhode Island highways to a mile-marker system. The project will include I-95 and I-195, as well as Routes 4, 10, 24, 37, 78, 403 and the Airport Connector.