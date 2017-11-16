Pawtucket police nab bank robbery suspect after two-month investigation

PAWTUCKET – After a two-month investigation by Det. Trevor Lefebvre and the Major Crimes Unit, the Pawtucket Police Department has arrested Seamus Simcock, 36, of 113 Central Ave. in Pawtucket, for the TD Bank and Citizens Bank robberies that occurred on Aug. 23 and Sept. 5.

Simcock was arraigned Thursday morning at District Court on two counts of second-degree robbery and was given $50,000 surety bail on each count.

In the robberies, the suspect passed a note stating he had a gun and wanted all of the money. He made off with undisclosed amounts of cash.