Blackstone police investigating possible pipe bomb explosion

BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Police Chief Ross Atstupenas reports that the Blackstone Police Department is investigating after an explosion damaged a vehicle that was parked in front of a home late Thursday.

At 6:16 p.m., Blackstone Police responded to a home on Lakeshore Drive after receiving a report of possible vandalism to a vehicle. Upon arrival, an officer was met by the homeowner who reported hearing a loud bang that shook his home and then noticing extensive damage to his vehicle.

The officer requested a supervisor to the scene, and a preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle had been damaged by an explosive device of some kind, possibly a pipe bomb.

The investigation thus far indicates that the resident was targeted, and there is nothing to suggest that this was a random act, said police in a release. There is not believed to be any danger to the community.

Blackstone police are receiving assistance from Bellingham Police, Woonsocket, Rhode Island Police, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Chief Atstupenas praised the quick work of officers and diligence of investigators.

"I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act," he said. "Thank you to all our residents for their patience and assistance today as we work on the investigation."

No one was injured in the explosion.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Blackstone Police Department.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to call the Blackstone Police Department at

508-883-1212. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 508-876-5817 or 508-876-5TIP or by visiting blackstonepolice.org/submit-a-tip/.