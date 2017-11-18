Romeo Ernest Lacombe Jr. – Lincoln

Romeo Ernest Lacombe, Jr., 84, of Albion passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, following a brief illness. He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Gertrude (Roy) Lacombe.

Born in Albion on Feb. 4, 1933, a son of the late Joseph Romeo and Rose (Lemieux) Lacombe, he lived at the same residence in Albion for his entire life. A 1951 graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, he went on to study accounting at the former Hill College.

Romeo was a very proud and patriotic veteran, having served two years as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was later employed as an accountant at Apex, Fram Corp., and worked as a Revenue Agent and Supervisor for the R.I. Division of Taxation for 25 years, until his retirement in 1996.

Romeo was a faithful Catholic who served as a trustee (1969-2004), Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and Lector at St. Ambrose Parish in Albion. He also served for many years as a Warden and Board Member of the Albion Fire District.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his two sons, the Rev. Robert E. Lacombe, a priest of the Diocese of Providence, and Daniel J. Lacombe, who resides in New Orleans, La. He leaves two brothers-in-law, Noel and Gerard Roy. He will also be greatly missed by his cherished dog, Peetie, who brought much joy to his life, especially on their special daily walks.

Romeo was a joyful, humble, and kind man who was much beloved and respected by his family, many friends, and members of the community.

His funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Monday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Ambrose Parish, 191 School St., Albion, RI, 02802 would be greatly appreciated.

Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .