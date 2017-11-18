Lloyd Lincoln Colvin – Scituate

Colvin, Lloyd Lincoln, 86, of Hope, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2017, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was in the company of his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara Louise (Day) Colvin.

Lloyd was born February 12, 1931, on the family farm on Seven Mile Road, the youngest son of the late Harold Sterry Colvin and Ethel May (Riley) Colvin. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter S., Raymond H., and Richard A. Colvin.

Lloyd served for 25 years as Scituate’s first Director of Public Works and was recognized regionally for his paving programs, civic beautification, and as a leader of one of the best snow-fighting crews in New England. He was conferred honorary membership in the Gentian Garden Club as well as numerous other honors during his lifetime. An innovator and a true conservationist, he loved Scituate, its history and people and was instrumental in the organization of the Scituate Conservation Commission and Scituate Land Trust. He leaves a legacy of conservative patriotism, beautiful gardens and responsible care of the land.

He was a lover of poetry and music, American history and Abraham Lincoln, leading to the creation and dedication of stone memorials at “Viewpoint” (his home) honoring family and friends. Lloyd and Barbara’s love of beautiful and unique trees and shrubs and of designing perennial gardens crushed stone paths and fountains, served as background for many large and joyous gatherings over the years.

Lloyd was proud of his family’s colonial history and descent from many of the original Providence and Warwick settlers and several of the earliest ministers of the First Baptist Church in America. He was a member of R.I. Genealogical Society, Roger Williams Family Association, Thomas Angell Society and the Society of Stukely Westcott Descendants of America.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his brother Earl H. Colvin, many cherished nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Ted Richard, who along with his cousin Tom Grabbert assisted with his care during his final illness. Hope Hospice team members, especially Marilyn and Wilsny, extended his life with their compassionate care.

Calling hours for friends and family will take place at “Viewpoint,” his former home on Seven Mile Road on Saturday, November 25, 2017, from noon to 3 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by a Funeral service of Thanksgiving.

In lieu of flowers, plant something beautiful in Lloyd’s memory. Donations may be made in Lloyd’s name to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com .