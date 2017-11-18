Doris O.Lezy – Woonsocket

Doris O. (Lussier) Lezy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, at St. Antoine Residence. Doris was born on February 4, 1921, in Danielson, Conn., to Amedee J. and Mary Jane (Bouley) Lussier. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Woonsocket and she lived in the city for the rest of her life.

Doris married her “Honey,” beloved husband Emile G. Lezy, in 1941, and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 1996, the year Emile passed away.

Doris was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Emile G. Lezy, her siblings, Ronald Lussier, Clarence Lussier, Robert Lussier, Bertrand Lussier and Martha (Jeannette) (Lussier) Fredette and her beloved sister-in-law, Edna (Lezy) Dubois.

She is survived by her son Lt. General (USAF Retired) Normand G. Lezy and daughter-in-law, Prudence (Sharp) Lezy, of Texas; son Arthur A. Lezy and daughter-in-law, Faith Lezy, of North Carolina; grandson Normand R. (Chip) Lezy (Kerry Ann) and family, of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandson Eric A. Lezy (Carrie) and family, of Seekonk, Mass., and two step-granddaughters, Kate and Vickie. She will also be missed by her dear nieces, Claire (Lussier) Parenteau, of Bellingham, Mass., and Pauline (Fredette) Beliveau, of Woonsocket, and her loving brother-in-law Arthur L. Dubois, of Woonsocket.

Funeral and burial arrangements were private, at Doris’ and the family's request.