Cumberland updates car tax bills

CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has updated its car tax bills in compliance with the recently enacted state budget, which calls for a reduction in most motor vehicle tax bills.

Officials will be sending out notices to taxpayers informing them of the difference in the balance due in the month of December. Due to third quarter payments being due Nov. 30, they're asking residents to check their balance online prior to mailing a payment in to our tax collection office.

To check the balance on a bill, residents will need several pieces of information, which can be located on the original tax bill. Residents' cooperation is greatly appreciated. Refunds for those who have paid their bill in full will begin to be generated and mailed next month.