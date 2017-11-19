Doris E. Entwistle – Lincoln

Doris E. (Crooks) Entwistle, 94, of Lincoln died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 17, 2017. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to the late Herbert H. Entwistle and the loving mother of the late Richard W. Entwistle.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late James and Mary (Smith) Crooks, she has lived in Lincoln for the past 66 years.

Doris was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Pawtucket, where she was involved in many groups. She worked as a cook in various schools in Lincoln and Cumberland.

She loved to attend musicals at PPAC and travel.

She leaves her loving daughter, Joan Pinto and her husband, Joseph; her two beloved granddaughters, Joyce Burlingame and Jill Gould and her husband, LPD Captain Philip; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Jake, Aidan, Jenna and Reagan, all of Lincoln.

Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 22 at 10 a.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris’s memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI 02860, or to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826, would be appreciated.

