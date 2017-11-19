Pawtucket police make drug arrest following suspicious fire

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a woman on drug charges following what they describe as a suspicious fire in an apartment building at the corner of Bagley and Capital streets.

Public safety officials were called to the multi-family structure at around 7:35 a.m. Saturday for a report of a structure fire. The fire was deemed to have started near a staircase leading to the basement and appeared to be suspicious in nature. Tenants on all three floors were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

While investigating, third floor tenant Zaida Barreto, 42, of 15 Bagley St., was found to have outstanding warrants and was subsequently placed under arrest. During a custodial search she was found to be in possession of a pill bottle containing cocaine.

Barreto was also charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after striking an officer while being evaluated at the hospital.

She was to be arraigned by a bail commissioner on Nov. 19.