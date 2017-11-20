Burbage Theatre, TEN31 Productions present ‘The Great Gatsby’

PAWTUCKET – The Burbage Theatre Co. announces the second play of its 2017-2018 season and first production in partnership with Pawtucket’s own TEN31 Productions. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” will open for previews on Friday, Nov. 24, and will run through Sunday, Dec. 17, at TEN31 Productions, 249 Roosevelt Ave.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 for students and seniors, and $10 for Rhode Island College students; preview performances Nov 24-26 are $10.

Purchase tickets online at www.burbagetheatre.org . For more information, email info@burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.