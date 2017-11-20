Christmas in the Valley craft show in Foster this weekend

FOSTER – The 25th annual Christmas in the Valley Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Foster Country Club, 67 Johnson Road, Friday, Nov. 24, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event will feature live entertainment with singer and guitarist Steve Malec on Saturday. Santa will be there on Sunday from 10-11:30 a.m.

For a complete list of vendors and schedule of events, visit www.christmasinthevalleyri.com .