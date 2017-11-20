Davidson discovers greatest role in ‘Finding Neverland’

PROVIDENCE – The last time John Davidson was in Providence, he was playing The Wizard in the traveling company of “Wicked.”

“I was on stage for 17 minutes,” he said in a phone interview from his hotel in Cincinnati. “They talked about (the Wizard) a lot, but I was only on for a short time. There was a lot of sitting backstage, practicing my guitar, writing songs.”

Not so with this visit, when Davidson returns in “Finding Neverland,” which opens Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, playing the dual roles of Charles Frohman and Captain James Hook.

“I’m on stage for the whole show. It’s a much more overwhelming role. My characters drive the show. And it’s the greatest role I’ve ever had.”

“Finding Neverland” is the story of J.M. Barrie’s creation of “Peter Pan.” Frohman was the play’s producer, who pushes Barrie outside his comfort zone. “There are two themes in this show,” says Davidson. “First, a man who’s not willing to fight for what he wants deserves what he gets.” And second, anyone who’s creating needs to go back to his or her childhood to “find the child in yourself, release that wonder and awe.”

His casting in the role first made famous by Kelsey Grammer on Broadway came about in the old-fashioned way, the same way as his casting in “Wicked” happened.

“When I heard they were putting together a tour, I had my agent reach out,” he said. “The director, Diane Paulus, was very interested in seeing me. My audition went very well, and I feel very lucky to have a 45-week contract at the age of 75.”

His age does not get in the way.

“It’s the same position I was in with ‘Wicked,’” he said. “All the other actors are in their 20s and 30s. I’m the old guy. They’re all respectful of my years. They’re very supportive. And very talented.”

Davidson describes “Finding Neverland” as a “universal, family show. It’s very clever, very innovative, with a lot of wonderful theatrical surprises that drive the show.”

And he really enjoys the music.

“It’s not Sondheim. It’s a very clever musical score,” he said. “There’s a hit song in every scene. They’re very singable, you remember them. I think the audience has to work hard sometimes with Sondheim tunes.”

While he’s in town, Davidson is looking forward to seeing more of Providence. “Last time I was there, we had a big snowstorm, so I would basically stay in the hotel, have dinner, then go do the show, and back to the hotel,” he said.

A New Englander himself, Davidson appreciates Providence’s “great audiences. They’re very theater-savvy. Of course, Providence is surrounded by great theater.” Davidson is a native of nearby West Bridgewater, Mass., and now makes his home in Sandwich, New Hampshire, having moved there recently from Lenox, Mass.

So what does the future hold for Davidson? “I would love to get a dramatic series, playing the old guy. I’d love to be Grandpa on ‘The Waltons,’” he says with a laugh. When this tour ends, he’ll go back to writing and performing his songs in the folk American show he likes to do in small venues like coffee houses.

He doesn’t think he’ll ever retire.

“I love being a storyteller. And this show has a great story to tell.”

“Finding Neverland” runs at the Providence Performing Arts Center Nov. 28 through Dec. 3. For tickets and information, visit www.ppacri.org, or call 401-421-ARTS.