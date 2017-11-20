Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas at the Hearthside House

LINCOLN – Visions of Christmas past and the nostalgic feel of a cozy home fill Lincoln’s Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, during the holiday season. With gaily appointed Christmas trees, festively decorated mantels, and garlands adorning the staircases and doorways, this 200-year old mansion offers a journey back to “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

Self-guided tours of the house will be held on Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Santa will be waiting for visits from young and old at all the openings prior to Christmas, dressed up in his Victorian suit. The gift shop will also be open.

There are special features at each December opening. As a kickoff to the holiday season, families are invited to visit on Sunday, Dec. 3, between 2 and 6 p.m., when Hearthside will offer family photos by the fireplace and Christmas tree, taken by a professional photographer for a $10 donation. A special feature for kids will be the reading of the holiday story, “Santa Mouse,” throughout the day and visits with Santa.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, between 4-7 p.m., the ambience of candlelight and the soft sounds of the harp playing seasonal music will be featured.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, between 2-6 p.m., enjoy holiday music performed on the antique piano.

Candlelight tours will be held Thursday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 30. “These candlelight tours will be the only time during the month that fully-guided tours are given by the costumed interpreters.

Advance reservations are required for the two evenings since space is limited for each tour. Tours begin every half hour starting at 4 p.m. with the last one at 6 p.m. To reserve, call 401-726-0597 or email info@hearthsidehouse.org. General admission for all tours is $10; $5 ages 10-16, free for children under age 10.