‘Magnificent venue’ hosts Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Sunday

St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center hosts Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra

WOONSOCKET – This is the sort of performance Dominique Doiron has dreamed the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center would showcase ever since the nonprofit formed in the year 2000, “because works like this were created for places like St. Ann.”

St. Ann will host George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” for one performance this Sunday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m., its first performance of the composer’s “epic masterpiece,” said Doiron, and perhaps its biggest musical performance ever.

“It’s definitely a big deal for us,” said Doiron, executive director of St. Ann, which is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the former St. Ann Roman Catholic Church at 84 Cumberland St. The building contains the world’s largest collection of fresco paintings, and regular performances help pay the steep cost of maintaining the paintings in the proper climate.

From the acoustics to the frescoes, “nothing compares” to what performance-goers will experience in this “magnificent venue,” said Doiron. Since this is a matinee performance, the stained glass of the church will be fully visible.

Sunday’s performance will mark the first time the Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra ventures into the Blackstone Valley for a performance, said Doiron. Its home base is in Providence, but the group was looking for a second home.

The group will also perform at its home performance space, the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, 30 Fenner St., in Providence, this Saturday, Nov. 25. The concerts are funded in part through a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.

St. Ann has hosted Christmas musical performances, but this one will be unique for the nonprofit in terms of its size, said Doiron. Some 120 people will be on stage, including Conductor Edward Markward, 90 people in the chorus, 25 in the orchestra, and four renowned soloists.

One of the things that sets St. Ann apart is the “sheer structure” of the facility, said Doiron. Unlike at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, which still has its main altar, forcing performers to extend into the first pews, St. Ann no longer has its altar so performers can sit right in the sanctuary. The Providence cathedral has a flat back wall, while St. Ann has a rounded sanctuary with a domed top, he said. It all adds up to “this acoustical shell” that creates a “wonderful wall of magnificent sound,” said Doiron. It’s one thing to listen to a performance such as this on a stereo, but it’s quite another to hear it in a space designed for music.

Sunday’s performance will be the “full and glorious ‘Messiah,’” the traditional kickoff to the holiday season, according to members of RICCO, which is now in its 61st season. The uncut version comes in three parts. The narration begins with the prophecy of Jesus’ birth, continues through the passion and ends with redemption.

“The performance features a cast of superb soloists, first-rate professional orchestra and the enthusiastic and talented members of the chorale,” states a release from RICCO board member Mary Tafuri Ross. “The story is oft told, the music seldom equaled.”

Soloists include:

• Soprano Kelley Hollis, “a singing actress who is swiftly garnering the attention of the classical community with her intriguing voice and unique interpretations of contemporary works,” say representatives for the group.

• Mezzo-soprano Megan Roth, who is known for her rich character portrayals and versatile voice. She is an avid performer of opera, oratorio, and art song.

• Tenor Jesse Darden, an award-winning singer from Boston who spent his 2012 and 2013 summers as a studio artists with Chatauqua opera in New York State.

• And baritone John Allen Nelson, who has a “rich voice with an exciting, visceral top register, paired with his clean musicality and a dashing stage persona,” all making him an audience favorite.

Advance tickets to Sunday’s performance are $27 general admission, $24 for seniors. Tickets at the door are $30 general admission, $10 for students. Visit www.stannartsandculturalcenter.org for more details.