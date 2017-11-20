Meet ballerinas at SBRI workshops Saturday

LINCOLN – The State Ballet of Rhode Island will hold free workshops where the public can meet the ballerinas and male dancers and ask questions about what it’s like to be an SBRI ballet dancer, on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., at Cardi’s Furniture, 999 Newport Ave., Attleboro, Mass.

Visitors will see handmade costumes, enjoy a story ballet, watch a mini performance and even learn proper theater etiquette.

Come dressed to move, but dance clothes are not required.

Reservations are suggested. Call 401-334-2560 or email info@stateballet.com .

After the workshops, SBRI will also host a free Coffee Hour on Saturday, at State Ballet rehearsal studio, 52 Sherman Ave., Lincoln, at 4:30 p.m.