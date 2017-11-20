RISE auditioning for ‘Pride and Prejudice’

WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will hold auditions for “Pride and Prejudice” on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St. Auditioners should come prepared with a classical monologue, and also be prepared for cold readings from the script. All roles are open.

Performances are scheduled for March 16-17 and 23-24 at 7 p.m., and March 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Visit www.ristage.org .