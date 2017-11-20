Seven acts will take the stage at Blackstone River Theatre Homecoming Concert fundraiser

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present its 18th annual Homecoming Concert and Silent Auction fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20.

The concert features Atwater-Donnelly, Evelyn Cournoyer, Eastern Medicine Singers, Mary Lee Partington & Ed Sweeney, Torrin Ryan, and The Vox Hunters. The evening will end with an Irish session set.

With family and friends in town for Thanksgiving, BRT’s 18th annual fundraiser features some of the best of Rhode Island’s homegrown talent as well as others who now live or teach in the Ocean State. Says BRT executive director Russell Gusetti, “this is not only BRT’s one big fund-raiser for the year but it also serves as an excellent sampler as audiences get to see seven different acts in one evening, all who will be performing concerts in the coming months.”

At 6:30 p.m. and during intermission, Blackstone River Theatre will also hold a silent auction featuring CDs, jewelry, original artwork, Christmas items and gift certificates. All of the proceeds from both the concert and the silent auction will go to support Blackstone River Theatre’s programming and operating expenses.

Featured performers, who are all donating their time, include Atwater-Donnelly who will perform Appalachian, original and Celtic-inspired folk music and clogging, and traditional songs and tunes with The Vox Hunters – singers Armand Aromin and Benedict Gagliardi – who also play fiddle, concertina and more.

The Eastern Medicine Singers will present Algonquin and Native American song and drumming and guitarist and five-string banjo player Ed Sweeney will perform along with vocalist Mary Lee Partington.

Evelyn Cournoyer is a harp player from Connecticut who plays mainly Scottish and Irish music. She is the 2017 National Scottish Harp Champion of America and will be teaching classes at Blackstone River Theatre in the Spring. Torrin Ryan will play a solo set of traditional Irish music on the uilleann pipes.

The evening will end with an “Irish session” set featuring Bob Drouin, Russell Gusetti and Kevin Doyle joined by Torrin Ryan, the Vox Hunters, Atwater-Donnelly, and Irish step dancer Erika Damiani.

For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for information.