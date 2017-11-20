Volunteers sought for Polar Express trips

WOONSOCKET – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is looking for volunteers for The Polar Express train trips that are held on weekends through Dec. 23.

Volunteer duties include Golden Ticket distribution, door greeter, photo takers, and set up in the depot. The Polar Express trip requires more than 50 staff and volunteers each day.

The train leaves from the Polar Express Train Station, One Depot Square, Woonsocket. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old and complete a background check provided by Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.

A small meal will be provided for all volunteers.

Those interested are asked to email Donna Houle at donna@tourblackstone.com or call 401-724-2200 for more information.