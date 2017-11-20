Central Falls man charged with rape of a child

PROVIDENCE – The Providence County Grand Jury on Monday indicted Celestino Ribiero, 60, of 132 Summit St. in Central Falls, on three counts of first-degree child molestation (rape) and five counts of second-degree child molestation.

It is alleged that on or about dates between Aug. 1, 2015 and July 1, 2017, Ribiero molested two girls age 14 years of age or younger.

The alleged events took place in Central Falls and Pawtucket. Both the Central Falls Police and Pawtucket Police conducted the investigation. Ribiero is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Dec. 13.