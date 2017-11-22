Gloria Giuditta McConville – Scituate

Gloria Giuditta McConville, 85, of Bradenton, Fla., died November 8, 2017. Daughter of the late Antonio and Emma (Dell'Orso) DiDonato, she was born in North Providence, R.I.

Gloria was a resident of Scituate, R.I., and owner of Sunset Orchards for 50 years, until retiring to Florida in 2013.

Outside of spending time with her family and packing apples and peaches on her farm, she loved cooking, dancing, and golfing. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church (Bradenton).

She was predeceased by husband, Kenneth McConville; daughter, Dianne Polseno; step-daughter, Edith McConville-Braun; brothers, Albert, Ralph, and Anthony DiDonato. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Sandra) Polseno Jr., of Bradenton, Fla.; daughters, Gail (Stephen) Chatfield of Bradenton, Fla., and Julie Polseno of Manville, R.I.; step-son, Mark De Souza of North Kingstown, R.I.; step-daughters, Gail Small and Joyce McConville of Texas; sister, Mary (Leonard) Corrente of North Providence; grandchildren, Danielle Higham, Kristy (Pei) Wang, Micka and Maly Ndiaye, Tess Chatfield and great-grandson, Jovanni Pichierri.

Gloria will be remembered by her family and patrons most for her warm smile, strength, and enormous heart.

Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at Tucker Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., Greenville, R.I.

