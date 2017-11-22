H & M will open new store in Providence

H & M, (Hennes and Mauritz Inc.), one of the world’s largest fashion retailers famous for offering fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, has announced a new location in Providence.

Measuring about 28,000 square feet, the new location at Providence Place Mall will join the other H & M destinations in the state on Black Friday, Nov. 24, at 1 a.m. The store is continuing its expansion in the state.

The new location will offer collections for men and women,with a separate “shop in shop” section for accessories. This location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 10 year olds.

In 2013, H & M was the first global fashion company to launch in store garment recycling. In 2016, the U.S. division of the store diverted more than 2 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills. All of its U.S. stores are powered by renewable energy.