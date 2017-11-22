N. Smithfield police looking to ID robbery suspect

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Police Department is looking to identify the person seen in this surveillance photo.

The person seen allegedly committed a strong-armed (physical force) robbery at CT Gas on Smithfield Road in North Smithfield at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 22.

If anyone has any information as to his identity, please contact the North Smithfield Police Department at 401-762-1212.