Six local teams win on T-Day

Here's a rundown of the scores from the non-league high school football games that were played on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving morning.

Wednesday

Shea 31, Tolman 2

North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles 47, Scituate 0

Lincoln 34, Central Falls 29

Moses Brown 39, St. Raphael 36

Thursday

Cumberland 37, Woonsocket 26

Smithfield 26, North Providence 12

Blackstone-Millville 13, Sutton 8

Burrillville 21, Ponaganset 0