Albert J. Beaulieu Jr. – Lincoln

Albert J. Beaulieu Jr. 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at the Grandview Center in Cumberland. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Williams) Beaulieu.

Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Albert J. and Julia (Molhan) Beaulieu, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 45 years.

He was the warehouse manager for Standard Nut & Bolt Co. of Cumberland for many years before retiring. He was a big fan and season ticket holder of the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Albert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his three brothers, George Beaulieu of S. Attleboro, Mass., Norman Beaulieu of Central Falls, and Eugene Beaulieu of Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 27, at 9:30 a.m., in the Holy Spirit Parish, 1030 Dexter St, Central Falls. Burial, with military honors, will be in R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I.