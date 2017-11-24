Vivian Edith Cordwell – Smithfield

Vivian Edith (Wilson) Cordwell, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017. She was the wife of the late Benjamin H. Cordwell Jr. Together they made a formidable team. She was the daughter of late Ambrose and Marguerite (Knox) Wilson.

Vivian moved to Rhode Island five years ago, leaving her beloved St. Lawrence River behind. She was the mother of Marguerite “Peg” (Cordwell) Brown PhD, (Albert Nixon), of Greenville, and Andrea Larock, (Ivan).

Vivian served as a secretary in the Ogdensburg Free Academy Guidance Department for many years and was a key volunteer in many Ogdensburg organizations. Besides her daughters, she leaves behind her five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, Vivian was predeceased by her son, parents, sister Edna Chateau, and her brother, Lt. Col. Ronald C. Wilson, U.S. Air Force.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2017, from 10-11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt. 44), Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ogdensburg Free Academy, Varsity Club, Cordwell Fund for Girls’ Varsity Basketball, 100 State St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 will be appreciated.

