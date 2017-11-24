Armand W. Gosselin

Armand W. Gosselin, 89, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Bristol. He was the husband of the late Lucille A. (Rochefort) Gosselin. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Loza (Senecal) Gosselin.

Armand was a graduate of Woonsocket High School. He was a Seaman First Class in the US Navy, serving from 1944-1946. Armand was a salesman for Mack Buick in Woonsocket, and Lance Buick in Attleboro, Mass. He was an active communicant of Our Lady Queen Martyrs Church.

He leaves his children, Ronald A. Gosselin and his wife, Gail, and Richard R. Gosselin and his wife, Janice, all of North Smithfield; two grandsons, Jeffrey A. Gosselin of North Kingston, and James Gosselin of North Smithfield.

Funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the R.I. Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809.

