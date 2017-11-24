Arthur E. Cote – Woonsocket

Arthur E. Cote, 85, of Woonsocket, passed away November 19, 2017, in his home. He was the husband of 64 years to Muriel (St. John) Cote whom he married in 1953. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Ethel (Mowry) Cote.

He worked as an assistant grocery manager for Stop & Shop before his retirement. He was a member of the United States Navy and a Korean War veteran. Arthur enjoyed watching New England Sports, working in his yard and taking trips to Florida with his family.

Besides his wife, Muriel, he is survived by their children, Joyce Fallon and her husband, Anthony, of Cumberland, Debra Barish of Woonsocket, Glen Cote and his wife, Susan, of Woonsocket, Cheryl King of Woonsocket, and Wayne Cote of East Greenwich; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Private Funeral services have been held. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914.

www.holtfuneralhome.com .