Woonsocket police arrest suspect with loaded handgun

WOONSOCKET – A Providence man was arrested on Friday, Nov. 24 and charged with a felony after Woonsocket police reportedly located a loaded gun under the seat of the car he was traveling in.

Daviel Lara, 20, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license or permit after what police say started as a vehicle stop. Lara was the front seat passenger in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee traveling on Bentley Street that was not registered, according to police.

A release from the department stated that Lara and the driver were both "known gang members out of Worcester, Mass." During a search of the vehicle, which Lara said belonged to his mother, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was located under his seat.