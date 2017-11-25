Man arraigned in shooting death

PAWTUCKET – Cedric Dalomba, 21, was arraigned on first-degree murder and felony assault charges in District Court Monday, charged in the murder of his former roommate and friend Marcelino Debarros, 20, an aspiring boxer. Debarros and Jalin Braxton, 23, both of 34 Beechwood Ave., were found with gunshot wounds early last Saturday morning. Braxton was treated for his injuries and released.

Dalomba was held without bail.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit along with BCI detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, even as friends and family mourned the loss of Debarros.

Detectives quickly identified Dalomba, of 54 Friendship St. in Providence, as a suspect following the shooting. They obtained an affidavit and arrest warrant for Dalomba and began an active search for him.

Det. Cardente of the Major Crime Unit then learned that Dalomba was possibly staying at a house in Providence. Major Crime Unit detectives in coordination with Providence police responded to the home and found Dalomba, taking him into custody without incident. Dalomba was transported to the Pawtucket Police Department for questioning.