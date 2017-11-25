One dead in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET – Police are investing an overnight killing on Beechwood Avenue.

At 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, Pawtucket police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a double shooting at 34 Beechwood Ave. Officers arrived on scene and found two victims, Marcelino Debarros, 20, and Jalin Braxton, 23, both of 34 Beechwood Ave., with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Debarros was later pronounced dead and Braxton was treated for his injuries and released.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit along with BCI detectives are actively investigating. Further information will be released when it becomes available.