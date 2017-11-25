Police make arrest in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a suspect in the early Saturday morning shooting death of a Pawtucket man.

On Nov. 25, detectives from the Major Crime Unit began investigating the double shooting at 34 Beechwood Ave. They learned information leading them to the identity of the suspect, Cedric Dalomba, 21, with a last known address of 54 Friendship St. in Providence. Detectives obtained an affidavit and arrest warrant for Dalomba and began an active search for him.

Det. Cardente of the Major Crime Unit then learned that Dalomba was possibly staying at a house in Providence. Major Crime Unit detectives in coordination with Providence police responded to the home and found Dalomba, taking him into custody without incident. Dalomba was transported to the Pawtucket Police Department for questioning.

He will be charged with first-degree murder and felony assault, with additional charges pending. Dalomba was held overnight and arraigned by a bail commissioner Sunday.