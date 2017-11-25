Roland M. Durand – North Smithfield

Roland M. Durand, 89, of North Smithfield, died November 22, 2017, in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Constance T. (Lambert) Durand. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Zephir and Exilda Durand.

Mr. Durand was a communicant of Holy Family Church, where he also served as Sexton for 12 years.

He is survived by his brother, Normand Durand of Woonsocket; two sisters, Jeannette Petrin and Helen Blais, both of Woonsocket; his caregivers, Keith and Constance Klockars of North Smithfield; and many nephews and nieces. He was the brother of the late Rene, Richard, Jerry and Sylvio Durand.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2017, beginning with visitation at 8:30 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

