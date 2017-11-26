Bruce H.L. Shaw – Lincoln

Bruce H.L. Shaw, 84, of Lincoln, died November 23, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Jane M. (Merrick) Shaw and the late Barbara L. Shaw. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of the late Raymond and Alice (Redfern) Shaw.

He attended Woonsocket High School, went on to graduate from Moses Brown School in 1950, and continued on to receive his Bachelors of Arts form Trinity College, Conn., in 1954. Bruce served in the United States Air Force in Japan and Korea and was discharged as a captain in 1957.

He and his brother were co-owners of the family business, Woonsocket Supply Company, from which Bruce retired in 1997. In retirement, Bruce worked security for RIBC, CORO, RI hospital, and AGO Security. He was a member of the Children of the American Revolution, Ballou Family of America, Trinity Club of R.I. as well as the past president of the Ballou Home for the Aged.

Bruce attended the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church and was a past member of the Board of Trustees, on the staff parish and education committees as well as a church school teacher. He was also a former ambassador of the Woonsocket Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Morning Star Lodge #13.

Besides his wife, Jane, he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Miller and her husband, Kurt, of Harrisville and Sarah Shaw and her companion, Glenn Gillespie, of Cumberland; brother, Craig Shaw of North Smithfield as well as two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara (Lucey) Shaw.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at 11 a.m., in Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Hwy., Cumberland. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829

Arlington, VA 22215.

